2022 Global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Industry Market Research Report

The global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment market was valued at 118.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Severe deficiency of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) can cause early-onset emphysema and several liver diseases, including cirrhosis, neonatal hepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma.The discovery of the structure and function of the AAT protein and the subsequent isolation and purification thereof have made possible alternative therapies aimed at preventing the progression of related pulmonary diseases (so-called “additional therapies”). The isolation of this gene and the advancement of gene therapy have further increased the possibility of specific treatment. Most specific treatments for AAT deficiency aim to increase plasma AAT levels (and thus elevated AAT concentrations in the interstitial lung) above the protection threshold. Other experimental therapeutic approaches attempt to interfere with the production of abnormal AAT proteins or to inhibit the polymerization of abnormal AAT proteins and to promote the secretion of AAT from hepatocytes. For patients with end-stage lung disease or liver disease, organ transplantation is another treatment option. Currently, the most direct and effective way to increase AAT levels in plasma and interstitial lung is by intravenous infusion of pooled alpha-1 antitrypsin (pAAT).

By Market Verdors:

Pfizer

Baxter

AstraZeneca

Grifols

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Boehringer Ingelheim

Kamada Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline

CSL Behring

Shire

LFB Biomedicaments

Abeona Therapeutics

Biogen

Applied Genetic Technologies

Baxalta

Arrowhead Research Corporation

ProBioGen

Chiesi Pharmaceuticals

Curaxys

ProMetic Life Sciences

By Types:

Augmentation Therapy

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

By Applications:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Alpha 1

