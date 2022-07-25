Global Enterprise Collaboration Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Enterprise Collaboration Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise Collaboration Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

On Premise

On-demand

Segment by Application

BFSI

Healthcare

Public Sector

Retail

Hospitality

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Slack technologies, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Igloo, Inc.

8×8, Inc.

Fuze Inc.

Vonage Networks LLC

Atlassian Corporation PLC

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Enterprise Collaboration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 On Premise

1.2.3 On-demand

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Enterprise Collaboration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Public Sector

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Hospitality

1.3.7 IT and Telecom

1.3.8 Energy and Utilities

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Enterprise Collaboration Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Enterprise Collaboration Software Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Enterprise Collaboration Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Enterprise Collaboration Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Enterprise Collaboration Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Enterprise Collaboration Software Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Enterprise Collaboration Software Industry Trends

2.3.2 Enterprise Collaboration Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 Enterprise Collaboration Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 Enterprise Collaboration Software Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Enterprise Co

