Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Skiing Equipment and Apparel refers to the equipment used by a skier in Skiing sport, which include Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel, Ski Protection and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Skiing Equipment and Apparel in Global, including the following market information:
Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Skiing Equipment and Apparel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ski Boots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Skiing Equipment and Apparel include K2, Scott, Rossignol, Salomon, The North Face, Dynafit, Tecnica, Fischer and Atomic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Skiing Equipment and Apparel companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ski Boots
Ski Bindings
Skis
Ski Backpacks
Ski Helmets
Ski Apparel
Others
Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
The Allrounder
The Uphill Ski Tourer
The Freeride Tourer
The Racer
Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Skiing Equipment and Apparel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Skiing Equipment and Apparel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
K2
Scott
Rossignol
Salomon
The North Face
Dynafit
Tecnica
Fischer
Atomic
Marker
Volkl
Marmot
Diabello
Blizzard
Arcteryx
Dynastar
Black Diamond
Elan
La Sportiva
Mammut
Vaude
Movement
Salewa
Lange
Black Crows
Millet
Hagan
Uvex
Wedze
Deuter
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Skiing Equipment and Apparel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Skiing Equipment and Apparel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Skiing Equipment and Apparel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Skiing Equipment and Apparel Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skiing Equipment and Apparel Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Skiing Equipment and Apparel Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skiing Equip
