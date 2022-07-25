Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methylmethacrylate adhesives (MMA’s) are reactive acrylic adhesives normally comprising resin and initiator (or a resin and hardener). They cure quickly at room temperature and strength development is rapid. Once cure is complete, the material forms a strong thermoplastic with excellent resistance to shear, peel and impact stresses. Most MMA adhesives contain rubber which helps give them these strength properties.

MMA adhesives will bond most substrate materials including metal, magnets, plastic, glass, wood, and composite materials and are fairly tolerant of poor surface condition (such as oil contamination). Because of their high strength performance, they are often used to replace welding or riveting and can allow greater freedom of material choice. They can be used to bond dissimilar materials as well as to improve finished appearance. The inbuilt rubber toughening system gives a degree of flexibility required to cope with differential thermal expansion and contraction and thermal shock.

They are used widely in the aerospace, automotive, composites and transport market sectors, often for structural bonding of advanced materials. They can also be used for bonding magnets for items such as loudspeakers and electric motors. Their rapid cure speed is desirable on a fast moving production line and their strength performance is above and beyond what is required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives in global

The global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market was valued at 1043.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1357.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Composite Substrates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives include H.B. Fuller, Henkel, ITW, 3M, Arkema, Huntsman, Sika, Permabond and SCIGRIP (IPS Corporation), etc.

We surveyed the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Players in Global Market



