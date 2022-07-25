Bio-coal Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bio-coal is made of agricultural and forestry residues such as rice stalk, straw, cotton stalk, bamboo sawdust, wood flour, ramie stalk, peanut husk, etc. It is produced by pellet machines or briquetteing machines, after going through several processing procedures, such as crushing, drying, mixing, molding or compressing, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-coal in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio-coal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7218189/global-biocoal-forecast-2022-2028-740

Global Bio-coal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tonnes)

Global top five Bio-coal companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio-coal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Cylindrical Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-coal include BIOMAC, BMK Woods, BIOGRA, Biomass-wood, VIGIDAS PACK, Wood Energo, BALT WOOD, Green Biocoal and SGFE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio-coal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-coal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)

Global Bio-coal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Cylindrical Type

RUF Type

Pini-Kay Type

Global Bio-coal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)

Global Bio-coal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Generation

Residential and Commercial Heating

Others

Global Bio-coal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)

Global Bio-coal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-coal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-coal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-coal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tonnes)

Key companies Bio-coal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BIOMAC

BMK Woods

BIOGRA

Biomass-wood

VIGIDAS PACK

Wood Energo

BALT WOOD

Green Biocoal

SGFE

Chardust

Global Woods Group

Well Seasoned Wood

Lignetics

Real Tech Engineering

Zhengzhou Xindi

Norfolk Oak

Brennholzlieferant

EcoBlaze

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-biocoal-forecast-2022-2028-740-7218189

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio-coal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio-coal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio-coal Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio-coal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio-coal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio-coal Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio-coal Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio-coal Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio-coal Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio-coal Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio-coal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-coal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-coal Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-coal Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-coal Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-coal Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bio-coal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Solid Cylindrical Type

4.1.3 RUF Type

4.1.4 Pini-Kay Type

4.2 By Type – Global Bio-coal Revenue & Forecasts

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-biocoal-forecast-2022-2028-740-7218189

CONTACT US:

Kharadi,Pune, India

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) Power Plants Market Research Report 2022

Global Coal Cutters Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Catalyst for Coal to Gas Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028