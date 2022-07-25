Bio-coal Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bio-coal is made of agricultural and forestry residues such as rice stalk, straw, cotton stalk, bamboo sawdust, wood flour, ramie stalk, peanut husk, etc. It is produced by pellet machines or briquetteing machines, after going through several processing procedures, such as crushing, drying, mixing, molding or compressing, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-coal in global, including the following market information:
Global Bio-coal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bio-coal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tonnes)
Global top five Bio-coal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-coal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Cylindrical Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-coal include BIOMAC, BMK Woods, BIOGRA, Biomass-wood, VIGIDAS PACK, Wood Energo, BALT WOOD, Green Biocoal and SGFE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio-coal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-coal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)
Global Bio-coal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid Cylindrical Type
RUF Type
Pini-Kay Type
Global Bio-coal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)
Global Bio-coal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Generation
Residential and Commercial Heating
Others
Global Bio-coal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)
Global Bio-coal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bio-coal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bio-coal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bio-coal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tonnes)
Key companies Bio-coal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BIOMAC
BMK Woods
BIOGRA
Biomass-wood
VIGIDAS PACK
Wood Energo
BALT WOOD
Green Biocoal
SGFE
Chardust
Global Woods Group
Well Seasoned Wood
Lignetics
Real Tech Engineering
Zhengzhou Xindi
Norfolk Oak
Brennholzlieferant
EcoBlaze
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-coal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-coal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-coal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-coal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-coal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-coal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-coal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-coal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-coal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-coal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-coal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-coal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-coal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-coal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-coal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-coal Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bio-coal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Solid Cylindrical Type
4.1.3 RUF Type
4.1.4 Pini-Kay Type
4.2 By Type – Global Bio-coal Revenue & Forecasts
