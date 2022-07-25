Coronary Artery Stents Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A stent is a tube-shaped device placed in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease. It is used in a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coronary Artery Stents in global, including the following market information:
Global Coronary Artery Stents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7218191/global-coronary-artery-stents-forecast-2022-2028-149
Global Coronary Artery Stents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Coronary Artery Stents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coronary Artery Stents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bare-metal Stent (BMS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coronary Artery Stents include Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Terumo (ESSEN) (ESSEN), Lepu Medical, MicroPort, Biosensors, B.Braun and Atrium Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coronary Artery Stents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coronary Artery Stents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coronary Artery Stents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bare-metal Stent (BMS)
Drug-eluting Stent (DES)
Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)
Global Coronary Artery Stents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coronary Artery Stents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Angina
Myocardial Infarction
Other Disease
Global Coronary Artery Stents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coronary Artery Stents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coronary Artery Stents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coronary Artery Stents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coronary Artery Stents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Coronary Artery Stents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Vascular
Boston Scientific
Medtronic
Terumo (ESSEN) (ESSEN)
Lepu Medical
MicroPort
Biosensors
B.Braun
Atrium Medical
Biotronik
SINOMED
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coronary Artery Stents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coronary Artery Stents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coronary Artery Stents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coronary Artery Stents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coronary Artery Stents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coronary Artery Stents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coronary Artery Stents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coronary Artery Stents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coronary Artery Stents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coronary Artery Stents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coronary Artery Stents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coronary Artery Stents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coronary Artery Stents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coronary Artery Stents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coronary Artery Stents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coronary Artery Stents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Coronary Artery Stents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global and Japan Coronary Artery Stents Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Coronary Artery Stents Sales Market Report 2021