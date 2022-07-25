Dipropylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dipropylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP), Di(2-propylheptyl) phthalate, Bis(2-propylheptyl) benzene-1,2-dicarboxylate or di(propylheptyl) orthophthalate, commonly abbreviated DPHP, is an organic compound with the formula C28H48O4. It is a phthalate and is the diester of phthalic acid and the 10-carbon branched-chain alcohol 2-propylheptanol. This colorless viscous liquid is used for softening PVC plastics and is a general purpose PVC plasticizer.

It is used as a main plasticizer in construction for the manufacture of covers as it provides extraordinary properties for weather resistance. In addition to this application the product is also used for the manufacture of cables as well as for other applications in the automotive industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dipropylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) in global

The global Dipropylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dipropylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) include UPC Group, Exxonmobil, BASF, Evonik, LG Chem, Eastman, Perstorp, Sinopec Jinling and DEZA a. s., etc.



