Waxed Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wax paper (also waxed paper or paraffin paper) is paper that has been made moisture-proof through the application of wax. Wax paper is a type of paper that has been made moisture-proof by applying wax. A lightweight paper material that has been coated lightly with a wax substance on both sides of the paper is known as wax paper. The wax coating enables this material to repel and effectively hold liquids, and provide a non-sticking surface for various types of applications such as food ingredients and baking products. In food and beverage industry, wax paper is commonly used as a pan liner, food covering, or as a non-stick preparation surface for baking cookies and various desserts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waxed Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Waxed Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Waxed Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Waxed Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waxed Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural-based Wax Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waxed Paper include Dunn Paper, Interplast, Paradise Packaging, CGP Coating Innovation, Navbharat Industries, Grantham Manufacturing, EuroWaxPack, Seaman Paper and Framarx/Waxstar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waxed Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waxed Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waxed Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural-based Wax Paper

Mineral-based Wax Paper

Global Waxed Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waxed Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Packaging

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Global Waxed Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waxed Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waxed Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waxed Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waxed Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Waxed Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dunn Paper

Interplast

Paradise Packaging

CGP Coating Innovation

Navbharat Industries

Grantham Manufacturing

EuroWaxPack

Seaman Paper

Framarx/Waxstar

BPM Inc.

MPI Papermills

SUNPACK CORPORATION

Patty Paper

Handy Wacks

Alfincart Ltd

Indutex-Papeterie Gerex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waxed Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waxed Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waxed Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waxed Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waxed Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Waxed Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waxed Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waxed Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waxed Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waxed Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waxed Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waxed Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waxed Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waxed Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waxed Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waxed Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Waxed Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Natural-based Wax Paper

4.1.3 Mineral-based Wax Paper

4.2 By Type –

