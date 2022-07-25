Smart Dog Trackers Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A smart dog tracker is a tech-enabled collar that can help track the activity and location of the pet. Smart dog trackers can also be used for training purposes. Smart Collar tracks various parameters for dog including GPS, temperature, and a buzzer for location.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Dog Trackers in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Dog Trackers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Dog Trackers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Dog Trackers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Dog Trackers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GPS Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Dog Trackers include Garmin, Whistle (Tagg), FitBark, PetSafe, Tractive, Gibi Technologies, WUF, Nuzzle and LINK AKC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Dog Trackers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Dog Trackers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Dog Trackers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GPS Based

Radio Based

Others

Global Smart Dog Trackers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Dog Trackers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tracking

Training

Monitoring

Others

Global Smart Dog Trackers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Dog Trackers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Dog Trackers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Dog Trackers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Dog Trackers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Dog Trackers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Garmin

Whistle (Tagg)

FitBark

PetSafe

Tractive

Gibi Technologies

WUF

Nuzzle

LINK AKC

KYON

Findster

Radio Systems (SportDOG)

PawPrint

PetPace

Loc8tor

Marco Polo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Dog Trackers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Dog Trackers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Dog Trackers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Dog Trackers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Dog Trackers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Dog Trackers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Dog Trackers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Dog Trackers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Dog Trackers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Dog Trackers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Dog Trackers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Dog Trackers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Dog Trackers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Dog Trackers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Dog Trackers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Dog Trackers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart Dog Trackers Market Siz

