Global Government Biometrics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Government Biometrics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Government Biometrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fingerprint Recognition

Face Recognition

Iris/Retinal Recognition

Palm Recognition

Signature Recognition

Voice Recognition

Vein Recognition

Segment by Application

Border Control

Public Safety

Voter Registration

National ID

E-Passport

Latent Print Matching

Healthcare and Welfare

Others

By Company

Daon Inc.

Gemalto N.V.

Safran Electronics & Defense SAS

NEC Corporation

Aware, Inc.

Thales SA

BIO-Key International, Inc.

Secunet Security Networks AG

Precise Biometrics AB

Fujitsu

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Government Biometrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fingerprint Recognition

1.2.3 Face Recognition

1.2.4 Iris/Retinal Recognition

1.2.5 Palm Recognition

1.2.6 Signature Recognition

1.2.7 Voice Recognition

1.2.8 Vein Recognition

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Government Biometrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Border Control

1.3.3 Public Safety

1.3.4 Voter Registration

1.3.5 National ID

1.3.6 E-Passport

1.3.7 Latent Print Matching

1.3.8 Healthcare and Welfare

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Government Biometrics Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Government Biometrics Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Government Biometrics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Government Biometrics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Government Biometrics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Government Biometrics Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Government Biometrics Industry Trends

2.3.2 Government Biometrics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Government Biometrics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Government Biometrics Market Res

