Global Government Biometrics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Government Biometrics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Government Biometrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fingerprint Recognition
Face Recognition
Iris/Retinal Recognition
Palm Recognition
Signature Recognition
Voice Recognition
Vein Recognition
Segment by Application
Border Control
Public Safety
Voter Registration
National ID
E-Passport
Latent Print Matching
Healthcare and Welfare
Others
By Company
Daon Inc.
Gemalto N.V.
Safran Electronics & Defense SAS
NEC Corporation
Aware, Inc.
Thales SA
BIO-Key International, Inc.
Secunet Security Networks AG
Precise Biometrics AB
Fujitsu
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Government Biometrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fingerprint Recognition
1.2.3 Face Recognition
1.2.4 Iris/Retinal Recognition
1.2.5 Palm Recognition
1.2.6 Signature Recognition
1.2.7 Voice Recognition
1.2.8 Vein Recognition
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Government Biometrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Border Control
1.3.3 Public Safety
1.3.4 Voter Registration
1.3.5 National ID
1.3.6 E-Passport
1.3.7 Latent Print Matching
1.3.8 Healthcare and Welfare
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Government Biometrics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Government Biometrics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Government Biometrics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Government Biometrics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Government Biometrics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Government Biometrics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Government Biometrics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Government Biometrics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Government Biometrics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Government Biometrics Market Res
