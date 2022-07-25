Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focuses on the GPU (Graphics Cards) that end up in a smartphone or tablet.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards in global, including the following market information:
Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Smartphone GPU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards include Arm, Qualcomm, Apple, Imagination Technologies, Intel, Vivante and NVIDIA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Smartphone GPU
Tablet GPU
Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Products
Commercial Products
Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arm
Qualcomm
Apple
Imagination Technologies
Intel
Vivante
NVIDIA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smartphone and Tablet Graphics Cards Players in Globa
