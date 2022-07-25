Industrial Braiding Equipment Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Braiding is an extremely versatile textile that can produce both the simplest and most complex products. Braiding has suitable products for many different industries; some of these industries include medical, automotive, apparel, maritime, sports, aviation, electrical, etc. An Industrial Braiding Equipment is device, which interlaces at least three strands of yarns or wires to form a rope reinforced hose, covered power cords, and some types of lace. This report mainly studies the Industrial Braiding Equipment that used for simple braiding application (like rope braiding) and also covering the braiding machines used for PTEF and rubber hoses, such as high pressure hose market, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Braiding Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)
Global top five Industrial Braiding Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Braiding Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vertical Braiders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Braiding Equipment include O.M.A., VP, SUNGIL Ind, Mayer & Cie, HERZOG, Steeger, Magnatech International, Talleres Ratera and KARG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Braiding Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vertical Braiders
Horizontal Braiders
Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Textile and Sporting
Industrial
Automotive
Medical
Aerospace
Others
Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Braiding Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Braiding Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Braiding Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)
Key companies Industrial Braiding Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
O.M.A.
VP
SUNGIL Ind
Mayer & Cie
HERZOG
Steeger
Magnatech International
Talleres Ratera
KARG
Wilms
Changchun Huibang
Xuzhou Henghui
Shanghai Xianghai
OMEC
Yitai Technology
Shanghai Nanyang
GURFIL
KOKUBUN
Kyang Yhe Delicate
HC Taiwan
Lorenzato
Braidwell Machine
Cobra Braiding Machinery
Geesons International
Bhupendra & Brothers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Braiding Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Braiding Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Braiding Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Braiding Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Braiding Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Braiding Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Braiding Equipment Companies
