Global Industrial Real Estate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Industrial Real Estate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Real Estate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Produce
Office
Warehousing
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
E-commerce
Logistics
Others
By Company
PulteHomes
Horton
Lennar
Evergrande
Vanke
Country Garden
Poly
SUNAC
LongFor
Greenland
R&F
CFLD
CR Land
Green Town
Agile
Goodman
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Real Estate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Produce
1.2.3 Office
1.2.4 Warehousing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 E-commerce
1.3.4 Logistics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Industrial Real Estate Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Industrial Real Estate by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Real Estate Manufacturers by S
