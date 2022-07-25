Uncategorized

Global Industrial Real Estate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Industrial Real Estate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Real Estate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Produce

 

Office

 

Warehousing

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

E-commerce

Logistics

Others

By Company

PulteHomes

Horton

Lennar

Evergrande

Vanke

Country Garden

Poly

SUNAC

LongFor

Greenland

R&F

CFLD

CR Land

Green Town

Agile

Goodman

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Real Estate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Produce
1.2.3 Office
1.2.4 Warehousing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 E-commerce
1.3.4 Logistics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Industrial Real Estate Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Industrial Real Estate by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Industrial Real Estate Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Industrial Real Estate Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Real Estate Manufacturers by S

 

