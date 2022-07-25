Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Environmentally friendly plastic bags and sacks are created using materials that will allow the bags or sacks to completely decompose after a period of time. They are also called biodegradable plastic bags, most of which are said to decompose in three years, although many completely disintegrate in less time. The bags leave no discernible trace and are completely harmless to the environment. Biodegradable plastic bags require two key elements in order to decompose. The bags need to be exposed to oxygen and light. Therefore, biodegradable plastic bags do not start to decompose from the date of manufacture, only after they have been exposed to light and air.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks in global, including the following market information:
Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polylactic acid (PLA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks include BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, BASF, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW and Abbey Polythene, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polylactic acid (PLA)
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Starch Blends
Others
Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging
Convenient for Shopping
Garbage Containing
Others
Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BioBag
Novolex
EnviGreen
BASF
Plastiroll
Sahachit
Xtex Polythene
RKW
Abbey Polythene
Sarah Bio Plast
Bulldog Bag
Symphony Polymers
Jiangsu Torise biomaterials
JUNER Plastic packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags and Sacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
