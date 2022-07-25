Digital Mapping Camera System Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital mapping (also called digital cartography) is the process by which a collection of data is compiled and formatted into a virtual image. The primary function of this technology is to produce maps that give accurate representations of a particular area, detailing major road arteries and other points of interest. The technology also allows the calculation of distances from one place to another. Though digital mapping can be found in a variety of computer applications the main use of these maps is with the Global Positioning System, or GPS satellite network, used in standard automotive navigation systems. This report focuses on camera system used for digital mapping.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Mapping Camera System in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Mapping Camera System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Mapping Camera System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)

Global top five Digital Mapping Camera System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Mapping Camera System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Linear Array Scanners (Pushbroom) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Mapping Camera System include Vexcel Imaging, Leica Geosystems, IGI Systems, Phase One, Lead’Air, VisionMap, Teledyne Optech and Share UAV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Mapping Camera System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Mapping Camera System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Digital Mapping Camera System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Linear Array Scanners (Pushbroom)

Area Arrays

Global Digital Mapping Camera System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Digital Mapping Camera System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manned Aircraft

Unmanned Aircraft

Global Digital Mapping Camera System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Digital Mapping Camera System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Mapping Camera System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Mapping Camera System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Mapping Camera System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Digital Mapping Camera System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vexcel Imaging

Leica Geosystems

IGI Systems

Phase One

Lead’Air

VisionMap

Teledyne Optech

Share UAV

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Mapping Camera System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Mapping Camera System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Mapping Camera System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Mapping Camera System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Mapping Camera System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Mapping Camera System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Mapping Camera System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Mapping Camera System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Mapping Camera System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Mapping Camera System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Mapping Camera System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Mapping Camera System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Mapping Camera System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Mapping Camera System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Mapping Camera System Companies

3.8

