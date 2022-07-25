Uncategorized

Global On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Software

 

Services

 

Segment by Application

Energy and Utilities

Chemicals and Materials

Healthcare

Construction and Engineering

Food and Beverage

Government and Defense

Others (Telecom and IT, Automotive, and Retail)

By Company

VelocityEHS

Enablon

Intelex

Cority

Gensuite

Sphera

SAI Global

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Energy and Utilities
1.3.3 Chemicals and Materials
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Construction and Engineering
1.3.6 Food and Beverage
1.3.7 Government and Defense
1.3.8 Others (Telecom and IT, Automotive, and Retail)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Industry Trends
2.3.2 On-premises Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market D

 

