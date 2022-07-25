Automated Shotcrete Machine Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shotcrete machine allows for the projection of a concrete mixture at high pressure. Shotcrete equipment includes a mixer, an additive pump, compressor, sprayer arm and control system, and is usually found on a motorized chassis. This equipment is used in trenchless installation. This report focuses on the automated shotcrete machine.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Shotcrete Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automated Shotcrete Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Shotcrete Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Shotcrete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Shotcrete Machine include SANY(Putzmeister), Aliva, Normet, Epiroc, Zoomlion(CIFA), WUXIN, CRCHI, Gengli Machinery and Changsha Keda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Shotcrete Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wet Shotcrete
Dry Shotcrete
Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ground Road Paving
Tunnel Construction
Mining Industry
Military Installation
Others
Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automated Shotcrete Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automated Shotcrete Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automated Shotcrete Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automated Shotcrete Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SANY(Putzmeister)
Aliva
Normet
Epiroc
Zoomlion(CIFA)
WUXIN
CRCHI
Gengli Machinery
Changsha Keda
Titan Makina
XuGong
Furukawa
MacLean Engineering
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Shotcrete Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Shotcrete Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automated Shotcrete Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Shotcrete Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Shotcrete Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Shotcrete Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Shotcrete Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
