Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Robotic procedures offer significant cost savings in terms of pre- and post-operation care costs and length of stay at hospitals. Technological advances and breakthroughs leverage new materials and new sensor configurations. Sophisticated software is further evolving product implementation: Clinically efficient solutions, clinically less complex surgery, shorter length of stay, minimally invasive surgery, financially lower cost and operationally more simple. This report focuses on the Orthopaedic Surgical Robots market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthopaedic Surgical Robots in global, including the following market information:
Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Orthopaedic Surgical Robots companies in 2021 (%)
The global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots market was valued at 628.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1921.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spine Surgery Robot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Orthopaedic Surgical Robots include Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Globus Medical, TINAVI, Corin Group (OMNI), THINK Surgical and Santa Medical Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Orthopaedic Surgical Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spine Surgery Robot
Knee/Hip Joint Surgery Robot
Others
Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Center
Others
Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Orthopaedic Surgical Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Orthopaedic Surgical Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Orthopaedic Surgical Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Orthopaedic Surgical Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Stryker
Zimmer Biomet
Smith & Nephew
Globus Medical
TINAVI
Corin Group (OMNI)
THINK Surgical
Santa Medical Technology
FUTURTEC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Companies
