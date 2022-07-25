Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Robotic procedures offer significant cost savings in terms of pre- and post-operation care costs and length of stay at hospitals. Technological advances and breakthroughs leverage new materials and new sensor configurations. Sophisticated software is further evolving product implementation: Clinically efficient solutions, clinically less complex surgery, shorter length of stay, minimally invasive surgery, financially lower cost and operationally more simple. This report focuses on the Orthopaedic Surgical Robots market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthopaedic Surgical Robots in global, including the following market information:

Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Orthopaedic Surgical Robots companies in 2021 (%)

The global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots market was valued at 628.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1921.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spine Surgery Robot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orthopaedic Surgical Robots include Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Globus Medical, TINAVI, Corin Group (OMNI), THINK Surgical and Santa Medical Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Orthopaedic Surgical Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spine Surgery Robot

Knee/Hip Joint Surgery Robot

Others

Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orthopaedic Surgical Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orthopaedic Surgical Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Orthopaedic Surgical Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Orthopaedic Surgical Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Globus Medical

TINAVI

Corin Group (OMNI)

THINK Surgical

Santa Medical Technology

FUTURTEC

