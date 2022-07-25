Inkjet Marking Equipment Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inkjet Marking Equipment are used for direct part marking on production lines with quick drying ink. They are used to print onto products for tracking and traceability purposes. Inkjet Marking Equipment are common in industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive and cosmetic.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inkjet Marking Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Inkjet Marking Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inkjet Marking Equipment market was valued at 2708.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4073 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CIJ Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inkjet Marking Equipment include Videojet, Markem-Imaje, Domino, Weber Marking, Hitachi, Keyence, Linx, Zanasi and ITW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inkjet Marking Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CIJ
DOD
Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
Industry
Others
Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inkjet Marking Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inkjet Marking Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inkjet Marking Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Inkjet Marking Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Videojet
Markem-Imaje
Domino
Weber Marking
Hitachi
Keyence
Linx
Zanasi
ITW
Koenig?Bauer
Kishu Giken Kogyo
Leibinger
Ebs Ink Jet Systeme
Iconotech
ID Technology
Anser Coding
Matthews Marking Systems
Control Print
Beijing Hi-Pack Coding
Kortho
Squid Ink Manufacturing
Citronix
United Barcode Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inkjet Marking Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inkjet Marking Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inkjet Marking Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inkjet Marking Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inkjet Marking Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inkjet Marking Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inkjet Marking Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inkjet Marking Equipment Companies
4 S
