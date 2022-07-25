Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Fire control radar is used as a weapon control radar that estimates the position (coordinates) of a target and informs the fire control systems installed on the missiles.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Airborne Fire Control Radar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America dominated due to the presence of U.S., which shares a large part of the global market in the forecast period. However, with the presence of emerging markets like India, Asia-Pacific is expected to attain the fastest growth in the future. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading countries in Asia-Pacific for airborne fire control radar market.?

The worldwide market for Airborne Fire Control Radar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

S-band

X-band

Ku/K/Ka Band

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Attacker

Bomber

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Airborne Fire Control Radar market.

Chapter 1, to describe Airborne Fire Control Radar Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Airborne Fire Control Radar, with sales, revenue, and price of Airborne Fire Control Radar, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Airborne Fire Control Radar, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Airborne Fire Control Radar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Airborne Fire Control Radar sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Airborne Fire Control Radar Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 S-band

1.2.2 X-band

1.2.3 Ku/K/Ka Band

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Attacker

1.3.2 Bomber

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States

