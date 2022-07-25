Automated Concrete Spraying System Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automated Concrete Spraying System market demand is affected by macroeconomic development and the scale of infrastructure construction investment. They allows for the projection of a concrete mixture at high pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Concrete Spraying System in global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)

Global top five Automated Concrete Spraying System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Concrete Spraying System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Shotcrete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Concrete Spraying System include SANY(Putzmeister), Aliva, Normet, Epiroc, Zoomlion(CIFA), WUXIN, CRCHI, Gengli Machinery and Changsha Keda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Concrete Spraying System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Shotcrete

Dry Shotcrete

Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ground Road Paving

Tunnel Construction

Mining Industry

Military Installation

Others

Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Concrete Spraying System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Concrete Spraying System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automated Concrete Spraying System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Automated Concrete Spraying System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SANY(Putzmeister)

Aliva

Normet

Epiroc

Zoomlion(CIFA)

WUXIN

CRCHI

Gengli Machinery

Changsha Keda

Titan Makina

XuGong

Furukawa

MacLean Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Concrete Spraying System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Concrete Spraying System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Concrete Spraying System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Concrete Spraying System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

