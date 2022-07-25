Automated Concrete Spraying System Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automated Concrete Spraying System market demand is affected by macroeconomic development and the scale of infrastructure construction investment. They allows for the projection of a concrete mixture at high pressure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Concrete Spraying System in global, including the following market information:
Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)
Global top five Automated Concrete Spraying System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Concrete Spraying System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Shotcrete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Concrete Spraying System include SANY(Putzmeister), Aliva, Normet, Epiroc, Zoomlion(CIFA), WUXIN, CRCHI, Gengli Machinery and Changsha Keda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Concrete Spraying System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wet Shotcrete
Dry Shotcrete
Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ground Road Paving
Tunnel Construction
Mining Industry
Military Installation
Others
Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automated Concrete Spraying System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automated Concrete Spraying System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automated Concrete Spraying System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)
Key companies Automated Concrete Spraying System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SANY(Putzmeister)
Aliva
Normet
Epiroc
Zoomlion(CIFA)
WUXIN
CRCHI
Gengli Machinery
Changsha Keda
Titan Makina
XuGong
Furukawa
MacLean Engineering
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Concrete Spraying System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automated Concrete Spraying System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Concrete Spraying System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Concrete Spraying System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Concrete Spraying System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
