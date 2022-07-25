Medical Shower Beds Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Shower Bed is a type of trolley which can have a shower on it, a mobile units used for showering immobile patients. Medical Shower Beds may be useful for people who are confined to bed and require a carer to assist them with showering.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Shower Beds in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Shower Beds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Shower Beds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)
Global top five Medical Shower Beds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Shower Beds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Shower Beds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Shower Beds include ArjoHuntleigh, Beka hospitec, Chinesport, Prism Medical, AILEKF, Shanghai Pinxing Medical, AILE, Horcher Medical Systems and Savion Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Shower Beds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Shower Beds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Medical Shower Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual Shower Beds
Electric Shower Beds
Hydraulic Shower Beds
Global Medical Shower Beds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Medical Shower Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Nursing Home
Others
Global Medical Shower Beds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Medical Shower Beds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Shower Beds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Shower Beds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Shower Beds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)
Key companies Medical Shower Beds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ArjoHuntleigh
Beka hospitec
Chinesport
Prism Medical
AILEKF
Shanghai Pinxing Medical
AILE
Horcher Medical Systems
Savion Industries
TAITUNG
TR Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Shower Beds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Shower Beds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Shower Beds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Shower Beds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Shower Beds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Shower Beds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Shower Beds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Shower Beds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Shower Beds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Shower Beds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Shower Beds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Shower Beds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Shower Beds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Shower Beds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Shower Beds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Shower Beds Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Showe
