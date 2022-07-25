Kayaks for Fishing Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pedal kayaks have become very popular for fishing because they free up arms for holding a fishing rod.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Kayaks for Fishing in global, including the following market information:
Global Kayaks for Fishing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Kayaks for Fishing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Kayaks for Fishing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Kayaks for Fishing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hard Body Kayaks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Kayaks for Fishing include Hobie, Native Watercraft, Ocean Kayak, eMotion Kayaks, Wilderness Systems, Advanced Elements, Lifetime, Jackson Kayaks and Old Town, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Kayaks for Fishing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kayaks for Fishing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kayaks for Fishing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hard Body Kayaks
Inflatable Kayaks
Global Kayaks for Fishing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kayaks for Fishing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Anglers
Fishmen
Global Kayaks for Fishing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kayaks for Fishing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Kayaks for Fishing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Kayaks for Fishing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Kayaks for Fishing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Kayaks for Fishing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hobie
Native Watercraft
Ocean Kayak
eMotion Kayaks
Wilderness Systems
Advanced Elements
Lifetime
Jackson Kayaks
Old Town
Feel Free Kayaks
Viking Kayaks
Perception
Diablo Paddlesports
Bonafide
Hurricane
Pelican
Sea Eagle
