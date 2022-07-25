Naphthalene Water Reducers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water reducers or superplasticizers or high range water reducers, are chemical admixtures that can be added to concrete mixtures to improve workability. Naphthalene Water Reducer also called naphthalene based superplasticizer is the chemical synthesis ,non air-entraining type high efficiency water reducing agent .Its chemical name is naphthalene sulfonate formaldehyde condensation compound , It is have a strong dispersion effect on the cement particles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Naphthalene Water Reducers in global, including the following market information:
Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Naphthalene Water Reducers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Naphthalene Water Reducers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Naphthalene Water Reducers include Sika, BASF, MAPEI, Kao Chemicals, Fosroc, Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals, Sobute New Materials, TAKEMOTO and Shandong Wanshan Chemcial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Naphthalene Water Reducers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Powder
Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Concrete
Pre-cast Concrete Units
Others
Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Naphthalene Water Reducers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Naphthalene Water Reducers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Naphthalene Water Reducers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Naphthalene Water Reducers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sika
BASF
MAPEI
Kao Chemicals
Fosroc
Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals
Sobute New Materials
TAKEMOTO
Shandong Wanshan Chemcial
KZJ New Materials
Anhui Elite Industrial
Zibo Nature New Materials
Hubei Aging Chemical
Alan Anhui New Material
MUHU
Shandong Laiwu Wenhe Chemical
Shandong Juxin Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Naphthalene Water Reducers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Naphthalene Water Reducers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Naphthalene Water Reducers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Naphthalene Water Reducers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Naphthalene Water Reducers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Naphthale
