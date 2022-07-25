Naphthalene Water Reducers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Water reducers or superplasticizers or high range water reducers, are chemical admixtures that can be added to concrete mixtures to improve workability. Naphthalene Water Reducer also called naphthalene based superplasticizer is the chemical synthesis ,non air-entraining type high efficiency water reducing agent .Its chemical name is naphthalene sulfonate formaldehyde condensation compound , It is have a strong dispersion effect on the cement particles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Naphthalene Water Reducers in global, including the following market information:

Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Naphthalene Water Reducers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Naphthalene Water Reducers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Naphthalene Water Reducers include Sika, BASF, MAPEI, Kao Chemicals, Fosroc, Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals, Sobute New Materials, TAKEMOTO and Shandong Wanshan Chemcial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Naphthalene Water Reducers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Powder

Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Concrete

Pre-cast Concrete Units

Others

Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Naphthalene Water Reducers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Naphthalene Water Reducers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Naphthalene Water Reducers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Naphthalene Water Reducers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika

BASF

MAPEI

Kao Chemicals

Fosroc

Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals

Sobute New Materials

TAKEMOTO

Shandong Wanshan Chemcial

KZJ New Materials

Anhui Elite Industrial

Zibo Nature New Materials

Hubei Aging Chemical

Alan Anhui New Material

MUHU

Shandong Laiwu Wenhe Chemical

Shandong Juxin Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Naphthalene Water Reducers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Naphthalene Water Reducers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Naphthalene Water Reducers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Naphthalene Water Reducers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Naphthalene Water Reducers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Naphthalene Water Reducers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Naphthale

