Total Hip Replacement Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A hip replacement is an invasive surgical procedure, used to remove a diseased or fractured hip joint and replace it with an artificial joint or prosthesis. Osteoarthritis is one of the most common factors for hip diseases. Structures within the hip (such as the cartilage or bony joint surfaces) may get damaged due to overuse, trauma, or certain conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, tumors, and so on. This may lead to degenerative changes within the hip which can lead to osteoarthritis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Total Hip Replacement in Global, including the following market information:

Global Total Hip Replacement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Total Hip Replacement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Total Hip Replacement include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew and Wright Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Total Hip Replacement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Total Hip Replacement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Total Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Material

Alloy Material

Resin Material

Global Total Hip Replacement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Total Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Age Below 45

Age 45-65

Age Above 65

Global Total Hip Replacement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Total Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Total Hip Replacement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Total Hip Replacement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Total Hip Replacement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Total Hip Replacement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Total Hip Replacement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Total Hip Replacement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Total Hip Replacement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Total Hip Replacement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Total Hip Replacement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Total Hip Replacement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Total Hip Replacement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Total Hip Replacement Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Total Hip Replacement Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Total Hip Replacement Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Total Hip Replacement Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

