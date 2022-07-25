Plain Catgut Sutures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Catgut suture is a type of surgical suture that is naturally degraded by the body's own proteolytic enzymes. Absorption is complete by 90 days, and full tensile strength remains for at least 7 days. This eventual disintegration makes it good for use in rapidly healing tissues and in internal structures that cannot be re-accessed for suture removal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plain Catgut Sutures in global, including the following market information:
Global Plain Catgut Sutures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plain Catgut Sutures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Plain Catgut Sutures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plain Catgut Sutures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bovine Catgut Sutures Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plain Catgut Sutures include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen, Demetech, Peters Surgical, Sutures India and Dolphin Sutures and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plain Catgut Sutures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plain Catgut Sutures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plain Catgut Sutures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bovine Catgut Sutures
Ovine Catgut Sutures
Others
Global Plain Catgut Sutures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plain Catgut Sutures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Plain Catgut Sutures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plain Catgut Sutures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plain Catgut Sutures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plain Catgut Sutures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plain Catgut Sutures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Plain Catgut Sutures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
Johnson & Johnson
Smith & Nephew
B. Braun Melsungen
Demetech
Peters Surgical
Sutures India
Dolphin Sutures
Internacional Farmaceutica
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plain Catgut Sutures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plain Catgut Sutures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plain Catgut Sutures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plain Catgut Sutures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plain Catgut Sutures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plain Catgut Sutures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plain Catgut Sutures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plain Catgut Sutures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plain Catgut Sutures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plain Catgut Sutures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plain Catgut Sutures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plain Catgut Sutures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plain Catgut Sutures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plain Catgut Sutures Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plain Catgut Sutures Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plain Catgut Sutures Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
