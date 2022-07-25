Polypropylene Suture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sutures, generally called stitches, are sterilized, surgical threads that are used for wound closure. They are primarily used to close incisions resulting due to a surgery. They are used by doctors and surgeons to hold skin, blood vessels, internal organs, and various Others tissues of the body together after they have been detached by incision, injury, or surgery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Suture in global, including the following market information:

Global Polypropylene Suture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polypropylene Suture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polypropylene Suture companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polypropylene Suture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Colorless Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Suture include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen, Demetech, Peters Surgical, Sutures India and Dolphin Sutures and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polypropylene Suture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polypropylene Suture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene Suture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Colorless

Blue

Global Polypropylene Suture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene Suture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Polypropylene Suture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene Suture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polypropylene Suture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polypropylene Suture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polypropylene Suture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polypropylene Suture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen

Demetech

Peters Surgical

Sutures India

Dolphin Sutures

Internacional Farmaceutica

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polypropylene Suture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polypropylene Suture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polypropylene Suture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polypropylene Suture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polypropylene Suture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polypropylene Suture Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polypropylene Suture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polypropylene Suture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polypropylene Suture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polypropylene Suture Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polypropylene Suture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene Suture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene Suture Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene Suture Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polypropylene Suture Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene Suture Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

