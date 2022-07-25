Live Cell Imaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Live cell imaging is the technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained from imaging systems such as high content screening systems and microscopes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Live Cell Imaging in Global, including the following market information:

Global Live Cell Imaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Live Cell Imaging market was valued at 1633.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2588.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Live Cell Imaging include Carl Zeiss (Germany), Leica Microsystems (Germany), Olympus (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.K.), BD (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.) and Nikon (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Live Cell Imaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Live Cell Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Equipment

Consumables

Software

Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Live Cell Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnological Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Live Cell Imaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Live Cell Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Live Cell Imaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Live Cell Imaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

Leica Microsystems (Germany)

Olympus (Japan)

GE Healthcare (U.K.)

BD (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Danaher (U.S.)

Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.)

Nikon (Japan)

Molecular Devices (U.S.)

PerkinElmer (U.S.)

BioTek Instruments (U.S.)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Live Cell Imaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Live Cell Imaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Live Cell Imaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Live Cell Imaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Live Cell Imaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Live Cell Imaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Live Cell Imaging Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Live Cell Imaging Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Live Cell Imaging Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Live Cell Imaging Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Live Cell Imaging Market Size Markets,

