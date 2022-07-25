Live Cell Imaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Live cell imaging is the technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained from imaging systems such as high content screening systems and microscopes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Live Cell Imaging in Global, including the following market information:
Global Live Cell Imaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Live Cell Imaging market was valued at 1633.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2588.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Live Cell Imaging include Carl Zeiss (Germany), Leica Microsystems (Germany), Olympus (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.K.), BD (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.) and Nikon (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Live Cell Imaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Live Cell Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Equipment
Consumables
Software
Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Live Cell Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Pharmaceutical Companies
Biotechnological Companies
Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
Global Live Cell Imaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Live Cell Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Live Cell Imaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Live Cell Imaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carl Zeiss (Germany)
Leica Microsystems (Germany)
Olympus (Japan)
GE Healthcare (U.K.)
BD (U.S.)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)
Danaher (U.S.)
Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.)
Nikon (Japan)
Molecular Devices (U.S.)
PerkinElmer (U.S.)
BioTek Instruments (U.S.)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Live Cell Imaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Live Cell Imaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Live Cell Imaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Live Cell Imaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Live Cell Imaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Live Cell Imaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Live Cell Imaging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Live Cell Imaging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Live Cell Imaging Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Live Cell Imaging Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Live Cell Imaging Market Size Markets,
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Live Cell Imaging Consumables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Live Cell Imaging Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Live Cell Imaging Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Live Cell Imaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028