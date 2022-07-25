Veterinary Ultrasound Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ultrasound is sound waves with frequencies higher than the upper audible limit of human hearing. Ultrasound is no different from 'normal' (audible) sound in its physical properties, except in that humans cannot hear it. This limit varies from person to person and is approximately 20 kilohertz (20,000 hertz) in healthy, young adults. Ultrasound devices operate with frequencies from 20 kHz up to several gigahertz.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Ultrasound in global, including the following market information:

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Veterinary Ultrasound companies in 2021 (%)

The global Veterinary Ultrasound market was valued at 163.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 205.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2D Ultrasound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Ultrasound include GE, Philips, Siemens, Boston Scientific, Toshiba, Samsung Medison, Carestream, VisualSonics (Fujifilm SonoSite) and Mindray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Veterinary Ultrasound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2D Ultrasound

3D & 4D Ultrasound

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Others

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Veterinary Ultrasound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Veterinary Ultrasound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Veterinary Ultrasound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Veterinary Ultrasound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

Philips

Siemens

Boston Scientific

Toshiba

Samsung Medison

Carestream

VisualSonics (Fujifilm SonoSite)

Mindray

Hitachi

SonoScape

Esaote

BCF Technology

Chison Medical Technologies

Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Veterinary Ultrasound Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Veterinary Ultrasound Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Veterinary Ultrasound Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Ultrasound Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Veterinary Ultrasound Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Ultrasound Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Ultrasound Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Ultrasound Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

