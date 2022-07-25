Global Microgrid Market Research Report 2022
Microgrid market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microgrid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Grid-Tied
Independent
Segment by Application
Commercial or Industrial Microgrid
Community or Utility Microgrid
Campus or Institutional Microgrid
Military Microgrid
Remote Microgrid
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
ABB
NEC
GE
Aquion Energy
Echelon
Raytheon
SandC Electric Co
Eaton Corporation
Sunverge Energy
Siemens
Toshiba
General Microgrids
Lockheed Martin
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Microgrid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Grid-Tied
1.2.3 Independent
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Microgrid Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial or Industrial Microgrid
1.3.3 Community or Utility Microgrid
1.3.4 Campus or Institutional Microgrid
1.3.5 Military Microgrid
1.3.6 Remote Microgrid
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Microgrid Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Microgrid Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Microgrid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Microgrid Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Microgrid Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Microgrid Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Microgrid Industry Trends
2.3.2 Microgrid Market Drivers
2.3.3 Microgrid Market Challenges
2.3.4 Microgrid Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Microgrid Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Microgrid Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Microgrid Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Microgrid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Microgrid Revenue
3.4 G
