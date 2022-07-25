MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

MRI-guided laser ablation is a minimally invasive neurosurgical technique for a number of diseases, including brain tumors. The treatment uses lasers to target and destroy, or ablate, the tumor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MRI Guided Laser Ablation Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Insightec, Monteris Medical, Angiodynamics and MRI Interventions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MRI Guided Laser Ablation Systems

MRI Guided RF Ablation Systems

MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound Ablation Systems

Others

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Insightec

Monteris Medical

Angiodynamics

MRI Interventions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

