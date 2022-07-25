Surgery Room Tables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A surgery room table, sometimes called surgery table, is the table on which the patient lies during a surgical operation. It is a crucial equipment in the operating room and is available in a wide array of designs and functionalities based on its applications. An operating table may also be fixed or portable. The primary purpose of an operating table is to give patients the appropriate posture and to keep them in the best position so that surgical procedure can be performed effectively. This surgical equipment is usually found inside the surgery room of a hospital.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgery Room Tables in global, including the following market information:
Global Surgery Room Tables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Surgery Room Tables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Surgery Room Tables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surgery Room Tables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Motorized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surgery Room Tables include Getinge, Hill-Rom, Skytron, Steris, Stryker, Mizuho, Alvo, UFSK-OSYS and Medifa-hesse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surgery Room Tables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surgery Room Tables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgery Room Tables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Motorized
Non-motorized
Global Surgery Room Tables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgery Room Tables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Surgery Room Tables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgery Room Tables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Surgery Room Tables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Surgery Room Tables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Surgery Room Tables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Surgery Room Tables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Getinge
Hill-Rom
Skytron
Steris
Stryker
Mizuho
Alvo
UFSK-OSYS
Medifa-hesse
BiHealthcare
AGA Sanitatsartikel
Lojer
Schmitz u. Sohne
Schaerer Medical
Brumaba
Bender
Merivaara
Infinium Medical
Image Diagnostics
Mindray Medical
PAX Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surgery Room Tables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surgery Room Tables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surgery Room Tables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surgery Room Tables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surgery Room Tables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surgery Room Tables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surgery Room Tables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surgery Room Tables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surgery Room Tables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surgery Room Tables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surgery Room Tables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgery Room Tables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgery Room Tables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgery Room Tables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgery Room Tables Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgery Room Tables Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Surgery Room
