Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The premature rupture of membranes (PROM) is a condition that occurs in pregnancy. It is defined as the breakage of the amniotic sac, which generally takes place one or two hours before the onset of contractions or labor. The early breakage of the membrane, i.e. before 37 weeks of gestation, can lead to inevitable abortion. Additionally, if the rupture of the amniotic sac resulting in fluid leakage is not detected on time, infections or Others complications many occur in the fetus or the mOthers. Leakage or a sudden discharge of fluid from the vagina is the only symptom of PROM. The exact cause of PROM is largely unknown. However, researchers believe that bacterial production in the lower genital tract that travels to the membrane can lead to a leak.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nitrazine/pH Test Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing include Abbott, Qiagen, Medix Biochemica, Hologic, Sera Prognostics, NX Prenatal, Laboratorios Rubio and IQ Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nitrazine/pH Test
Ferning Test
Amnisure Test
Others
Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott
Qiagen
Medix Biochemica
Hologic
Sera Prognostics
NX Prenatal
Laboratorios Rubio
IQ Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premature Rupture of
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Preterm Birth and Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027