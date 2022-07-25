Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The premature rupture of membranes (PROM) is a condition that occurs in pregnancy. It is defined as the breakage of the amniotic sac, which generally takes place one or two hours before the onset of contractions or labor. The early breakage of the membrane, i.e. before 37 weeks of gestation, can lead to inevitable abortion. Additionally, if the rupture of the amniotic sac resulting in fluid leakage is not detected on time, infections or Others complications many occur in the fetus or the mOthers. Leakage or a sudden discharge of fluid from the vagina is the only symptom of PROM. The exact cause of PROM is largely unknown. However, researchers believe that bacterial production in the lower genital tract that travels to the membrane can lead to a leak.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nitrazine/pH Test Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing include Abbott, Qiagen, Medix Biochemica, Hologic, Sera Prognostics, NX Prenatal, Laboratorios Rubio and IQ Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nitrazine/pH Test

Ferning Test

Amnisure Test

Others

Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

Qiagen

Medix Biochemica

Hologic

Sera Prognostics

NX Prenatal

Laboratorios Rubio

IQ Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premature Rupture of

