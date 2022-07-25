Serum Biomarkers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Serum biomarkers are proteins generally detected in urine, blood, and Others bodily fluids produced by malignant cells or in reaction to presence/absence of malignant cells. Preferably, biomarkers should have at least one or more than one of the following properties: prompt detection of cancer within high risk population, diagnosis of specific type of cancer, prediction in its growth, screen its treatment response, and detect early recurrence.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Serum Biomarkers in global, including the following market information:
Global Serum Biomarkers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Serum Biomarkers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Serum Biomarkers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Serum Biomarkers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Serum Biomarkers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Serum Biomarkers include Roche, Pfizer, Novartis, Abbott, BD, Merck, Eli Lilly, Agilent Technologies and Boehringer Ingelheim, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Serum Biomarkers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Serum Biomarkers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Serum Biomarkers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Serum Biomarkers
Lung Cancer Serum Biomarkers
Pancreatic & Biliary Tract Cancer Serum Biomarkers
Breast Cancer Serum Biomarkers
Glioblastoma Serum Biomarkers
Others
Global Serum Biomarkers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Serum Biomarkers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Academic & Research Institutes
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Serum Biomarkers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Serum Biomarkers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Serum Biomarkers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Serum Biomarkers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Serum Biomarkers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Serum Biomarkers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roche
Pfizer
Novartis
Abbott
BD
Merck
Eli Lilly
Agilent Technologies
Boehringer Ingelheim
AstraZeneca
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Novo Nordisk
Allergan
Gilead
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Serum Biomarkers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Serum Biomarkers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Serum Biomarkers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Serum Biomarkers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Serum Biomarkers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Serum Biomarkers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Serum Biomarkers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Serum Biomarkers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Serum Biomarkers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Serum Biomarkers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Serum Biomarkers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Serum Biomarkers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Serum Biomarkers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serum Biomarkers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Serum Biomarkers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serum Biomarkers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Serum Biomarkers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
