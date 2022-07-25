Rugged Computing Device Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A rugged (or ruggedized, but also ruggedised) computer is a computer specifically designed to operate reliably in harsh usage environments and conditions, such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures and wet or dusty conditions. They are designed from inception for the type of rough use typified by these conditions, not just in the external housing but in the internal components and cooling arrangements as well. In general, ruggedized and hardened computers share the same design robustness and frequently these terms are interchangeable. Typical environments for rugged laptops, tablet PCs and PDAs are public safety, field sales, field service, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, transportation/distribution and the military. They are used in the agricultural industries, and by individuals for outdoor recreation activities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rugged Computing Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Rugged Computing Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rugged Computing Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rugged Computing Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rugged Computing Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rugged Notebooks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rugged Computing Device include Panasonic, Getac, Dell, Honeywell, Zebra (Xplore), Datalogic, DRS Technologies, Handheld and CIPHERLAB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rugged Computing Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rugged Computing Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rugged Computing Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rugged Notebooks
Rugged Tablets
Rugged Handheld Device
Others
Global Rugged Computing Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rugged Computing Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Public and Government
Military
Global Rugged Computing Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rugged Computing Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rugged Computing Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rugged Computing Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rugged Computing Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rugged Computing Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic
Getac
Dell
Honeywell
Zebra (Xplore)
Datalogic
DRS Technologies
Handheld
CIPHERLAB
TouchStar Technologies
Juniper Systems
MilDef
Winmate
Advantech
Kontron
HP
Twinhead (Durabook)
Lenovo (ThinkPad)
JLT Mobile Computers
MobileDemand
Xenarc Technologies
AAEON
DT Research
RuggON
Samsung Electronics
Trimble
Emdoor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rugged Computing Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rugged Computing Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rugged Computing Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rugged Computing Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rugged Computing Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rugged Computing Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rugged Computing Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rugged Computing Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rugged Computing Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rugged Computing Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rugged Computing Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rugged Computing Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rugged Computing Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rugged Computing Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rugged Computing Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rugged Computing Device Companies
4 Sights by Product
