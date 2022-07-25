Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Permanent Magnets & Related Magnetic Components Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet include A and A Magnetics Inc, AEC Magnetics, Aircom Manufacturing, Inc, American Union Group, Inc., AA International, Inc, Butler Winding, Activar Technical Products Group (ATPG), ALL Magnetics, Inc and Ceradyne, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Permanent Magnets & Related Magnetic Components

Ceramic Magnets

Neodymium Magnets

Samarium Cobalt

Alnico Magnets

Flexible Magnet & Magnetic Assemblies

Magnetic Tools

Lifting Magnet

Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Magnetic Equipment

Motion Control

Factory Automation

Medical

Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A and A Magnetics Inc

AEC Magnetics

Aircom Manufacturing, Inc

American Union Group, Inc.

AA International, Inc

Butler Winding

Activar Technical Products Group (ATPG)

ALL Magnetics, Inc

Ceradyne

CMS Magnetics Co

Dexter Magnetic Technologies, Inc.

Dowling Magnets Inc

EAS Corporation

Electron Energy Corporation

Essentra Components

Foster Andrew & Co

Hasco Components International Corp

Integrated Magnetics

K & J Magnetics, Inc.

Label Magnets, LLC

Magnet City

Magnetic Aids, Inc

Magnetic Component Engineering, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Players in Global Market

