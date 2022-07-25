Mid-IR QCL System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mid-IR QCL System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mid-IR QCL System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
FP-QCL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mid-IR QCL System include FLIR, IP Control, Daylight Solutions, SenseAir, Acuity Brands Inc., Structured Materials Industries, Block Engineering, Sofradir and Ekips Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mid-IR QCL System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mid-IR QCL System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
FP-QCL
DFB-QCL
ECqcl
Global Mid-IR QCL System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military
Security
Environmental Protection
Others
Global Mid-IR QCL System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mid-IR QCL System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mid-IR QCL System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FLIR
IP Control
Daylight Solutions
SenseAir
Acuity Brands Inc.
Structured Materials Industries
Block Engineering
Sofradir
Ekips Technologies
JonDeTech AB
Micropelt
EnOcean
Agiltron / SensArrayInfrared
Mirthe
Emerson / Cascade Technologies
Bosh
Thorlabs/ Maxion
VIASPACE Ionfinity
Power Technology
M Squared
Thermo Fischer Scientific / NovaWave Technologies
GE
PNNL
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS
AdTech Optics
Opto Solutions
Sentinel Photonics
Newport Corporation /ILX Lightwave
Aerocrine
Telops
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mid-IR QCL System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mid-IR QCL System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mid-IR QCL System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mid-IR QCL System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mid-IR QCL System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mid-IR QCL System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mid-IR QCL System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mid-IR QCL System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mid-IR QCL System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mid-IR QCL System Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Size Markets,
