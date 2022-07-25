Mid-IR QCL System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mid-IR QCL System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mid-IR QCL System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

FP-QCL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mid-IR QCL System include FLIR, IP Control, Daylight Solutions, SenseAir, Acuity Brands Inc., Structured Materials Industries, Block Engineering, Sofradir and Ekips Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mid-IR QCL System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mid-IR QCL System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

FP-QCL

DFB-QCL

ECqcl

Global Mid-IR QCL System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Security

Environmental Protection

Others

Global Mid-IR QCL System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mid-IR QCL System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mid-IR QCL System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FLIR

IP Control

Daylight Solutions

SenseAir

Acuity Brands Inc.

Structured Materials Industries

Block Engineering

Sofradir

Ekips Technologies

JonDeTech AB

Micropelt

EnOcean

Agiltron / SensArrayInfrared

Mirthe

Emerson / Cascade Technologies

Bosh

Thorlabs/ Maxion

VIASPACE Ionfinity

Power Technology

M Squared

Thermo Fischer Scientific / NovaWave Technologies

GE

PNNL

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS

AdTech Optics

Opto Solutions

Sentinel Photonics

Newport Corporation /ILX Lightwave

Aerocrine

Telops

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mid-IR QCL System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mid-IR QCL System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mid-IR QCL System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mid-IR QCL System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mid-IR QCL System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mid-IR QCL System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mid-IR QCL System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mid-IR QCL System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mid-IR QCL System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mid-IR QCL System Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Mid-IR QCL System Market Size Markets,

