Medical Imaging Phantoms Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical imaging phantoms are devices used as substitute of human tissue. These ensure that medical imaging systems provide reliable and quantitative information.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Imaging Phantoms in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Imaging Phantoms market was valued at 118.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 135.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Imaging Phantoms include PTW Freiburg, Gold Standard Phantoms, Kyoto Kagaku, Pure Imaging Phantoms, Computerized Imaging Reference Systems (CIRS), Dielectric Corporation, Modus Medical Devices, Carville Limited and Biodex Medical Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Imaging Phantoms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms
Ultrasound Phantoms
CT Phantoms
MRI Phantoms
Nuclear Imaging Phantoms
Others
Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Medical Device Companies
Academic & Research Institutes
Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories
Others
Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Imaging Phantoms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Imaging Phantoms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PTW Freiburg
Gold Standard Phantoms
Kyoto Kagaku
Pure Imaging Phantoms
Computerized Imaging Reference Systems (CIRS)
Dielectric Corporation
Modus Medical Devices
Carville Limited
Biodex Medical Systems
Leeds Test Objects
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Imaging Phantoms Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Imaging Phantoms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical Imaging Phantoms Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Imaging Phantoms Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Imaging Phantoms Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Imaging Phantoms Companies
