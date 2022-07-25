Medical Imaging Phantoms Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical imaging phantoms are devices used as substitute of human tissue. These ensure that medical imaging systems provide reliable and quantitative information.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Imaging Phantoms in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Imaging Phantoms market was valued at 118.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 135.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Imaging Phantoms include PTW Freiburg, Gold Standard Phantoms, Kyoto Kagaku, Pure Imaging Phantoms, Computerized Imaging Reference Systems (CIRS), Dielectric Corporation, Modus Medical Devices, Carville Limited and Biodex Medical Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Imaging Phantoms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms

Ultrasound Phantoms

CT Phantoms

MRI Phantoms

Nuclear Imaging Phantoms

Others

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Medical Device Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories

Others

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Imaging Phantoms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Imaging Phantoms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PTW Freiburg

Gold Standard Phantoms

Kyoto Kagaku

Pure Imaging Phantoms

Computerized Imaging Reference Systems (CIRS)

Dielectric Corporation

Modus Medical Devices

Carville Limited

Biodex Medical Systems

Leeds Test Objects

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Imaging Phantoms Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Imaging Phantoms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical Imaging Phantoms Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Imaging Phantoms Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Imaging Phantoms Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Imaging Phantoms Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

