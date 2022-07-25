Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (SSBR) are the products of polymerization of butadiene-1,3 and styrene in hydrocarbon solvent with lithium-organic catalyst.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Batch s-SBR Process Scheme Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) include Asahi Kasei, Firestone, JSR, LANXESS, Michelin, Goodyear, Trinseo?, Kumho Petr and Dynasol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Batch s-SBR Process Scheme

Continuous s-SBR Process Scheme

Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires

Adhesives

Footwear

Bitumen modification

Other

Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asahi Kasei

Firestone

JSR

LANXESS

Michelin

Goodyear

Trinseo?

Kumho Petr

Dynasol

Zeon

LG Chem

Eni

Sibur

Sumitomo

TSRC

Chi Mei

NKNH

Karbochem

Sinopec

CNPC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Product Ty

