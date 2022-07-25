Multilayer Paper Bags Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Multilayer Paper Bags in global, including the following market information:
Global Multilayer Paper Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Multilayer Paper Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Multilayer Paper Bags companies in 2021 (%)
The global Multilayer Paper Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sewn Open Mouth Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Multilayer Paper Bags include United Bags, Langston Companies, Mondi, Manyan, Material Motion, Trombini, NNZ, Smurfit Kappa and San Miguel Yamamura Woven Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Multilayer Paper Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Multilayer Paper Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multilayer Paper Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sewn Open Mouth
Pasted Open Mouth Bags
Pasted Valve Bags
Pinch Bottom Bags
Self Opening Satchel
Global Multilayer Paper Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multilayer Paper Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building materials
Food
Pet food industry
Agricultural industry
Chemicals
Minerals
Global Multilayer Paper Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multilayer Paper Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Multilayer Paper Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Multilayer Paper Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Multilayer Paper Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Multilayer Paper Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
United Bags
Langston Companies
Mondi
Manyan
Material Motion
Trombini
NNZ
Smurfit Kappa
San Miguel Yamamura Woven Products
Bag Supply Company
The Bulk Bag Company
Nebig
Gateway Packaging
Sealed Air
El Dorado Packaging
Oji Fibre Solutions
Edna Group
B & A Packaging
Orora
Global-Pak
Hood Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Multilayer Paper Bags Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Multilayer Paper Bags Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Multilayer Paper Bags Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Multilayer Paper Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Multilayer Paper Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Multilayer Paper Bags Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Multilayer Paper Bags Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Multilayer Paper Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Multilayer Paper Bags Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Multilayer Paper Bags Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Multilayer Paper Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Multilayer Paper Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Multilayer Paper Bags Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multilayer Paper Bags Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Multilayer Paper Bags Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multilayer Paper Bags Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
