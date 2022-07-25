Global Mutual Funds Sales Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Bond Fund
Stock Fund
Money Market Fund
Hybrid Fund
Others
Segment by Application
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BlackRock Fund
Vanguard
UBs Group
Fidelity Investments
State Street Global Advisors
Morgan Stanley
JPMorgan Chase
Allianz Group
Capital Group
Goldman Sachs
Bank of New York Mellon
PIMCO
Amundi
Legal & General
Credit Suisse
Prudential Financial
Edward Jones Investments
Deutsche Bank
T.Rowe Price
Bank of America
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
E Fund Management
China Asset Management
Gf Fund Management
China Southern Asset Management
Fullgoal Fund Management
China Universal Asset Management
China Merchants Fund Management
Table of content
1 Mutual Funds Sales Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mutual Funds Sales
1.2 Mutual Funds Sales Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Mutual Funds Sales Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Bond Fund
1.2.3 Stock Fund
1.2.4 Money Market Fund
1.2.5 Hybrid Fund
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Mutual Funds Sales Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Mutual Funds Sales Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Direct Sales
1.3.3 Indirect Sales
1.4 Global Mutual Funds Sales Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Mutual Funds Sales Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Mutual Funds Sales Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Mutual Funds Sales Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Mutual Funds Sales Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Mutual Funds Sales Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Mutual Funds Sales Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Mutual Funds Sales Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Mutual Funds Sales Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Mutual Funds Sales Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Mutual Funds Sales Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Mutual Funds Sales Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Mutual Funds Sales Market
