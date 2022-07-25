Global Mutual Funds Sales Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Bond Fund

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-mutual-funds-2022-136

Stock Fund

Money Market Fund

Hybrid Fund

Others

Segment by Application

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BlackRock Fund

Vanguard

UBs Group

Fidelity Investments

State Street Global Advisors

Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase

Allianz Group

Capital Group

Goldman Sachs

Bank of New York Mellon

PIMCO

Amundi

Legal & General

Credit Suisse

Prudential Financial

Edward Jones Investments

Deutsche Bank

T.Rowe Price

Bank of America

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

E Fund Management

China Asset Management

Gf Fund Management

China Southern Asset Management

Fullgoal Fund Management

China Universal Asset Management

China Merchants Fund Management

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-mutual-funds-2022-136

Table of content

1 Mutual Funds Sales Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mutual Funds Sales

1.2 Mutual Funds Sales Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mutual Funds Sales Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Bond Fund

1.2.3 Stock Fund

1.2.4 Money Market Fund

1.2.5 Hybrid Fund

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Mutual Funds Sales Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mutual Funds Sales Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Direct Sales

1.3.3 Indirect Sales

1.4 Global Mutual Funds Sales Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Mutual Funds Sales Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Mutual Funds Sales Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Mutual Funds Sales Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Mutual Funds Sales Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mutual Funds Sales Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Mutual Funds Sales Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Mutual Funds Sales Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Mutual Funds Sales Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Mutual Funds Sales Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mutual Funds Sales Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Mutual Funds Sales Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Mutual Funds Sales Market

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-mutual-funds-2022-136

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/