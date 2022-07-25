Point-of-care UTI Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is one of the most common types of bladder infections that affects many people globally. Urinary tract infection occurs when bacteria enter the urinary tract through the urethra and start to multiply in the bladder. This results in swelling, pain, and redness in the urinary tract.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Point-of-care UTI Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Point-of-care UTI Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Point-of-care UTI Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Culture-Based Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Point-of-care UTI Devices include Roche, Siemens Healthineers, SSI Diagnostica, Orion Diagnostica, NovaMed, TREK Diagnostic Systems and Arkray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Point-of-care UTI Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Culture-Based Devices

Automated Urine Analyzers

Others

Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Point-of-care UTI Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Point-of-care UTI Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Point-of-care UTI Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Point-of-care UTI Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

SSI Diagnostica

Orion Diagnostica

NovaMed

TREK Diagnostic Systems

Arkray

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Point-of-care UTI Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Point-of-care UTI Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Point-of-care UTI Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Point-of-care UTI Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Point-of-care UTI Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point-of-care UTI Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Point-of-care UTI Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point-of-care UTI Device

