UAV Mapping Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of UAV Mapping Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global UAV Mapping Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global UAV Mapping Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Open Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UAV Mapping Software include Airware, Inc., 3D Robotics, Dreamhammer Inc., Drone Volt, Dronedeploy Inc., 7 ESRI, 8 Pix4D, Precisionhawk Inc. and Sensefly Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UAV Mapping Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UAV Mapping Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global UAV Mapping Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Open Source

Closed Source

Global UAV Mapping Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global UAV Mapping Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Yield Monitoring

Soil Monitoring

Scouting

Others

Global UAV Mapping Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global UAV Mapping Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UAV Mapping Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UAV Mapping Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Airware, Inc.

3D Robotics

Dreamhammer Inc.

Drone Volt

Dronedeploy Inc.

7 ESRI

8 Pix4D

Precisionhawk Inc.

Sensefly Ltd.

Skyward Io

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UAV Mapping Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UAV Mapping Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UAV Mapping Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UAV Mapping Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UAV Mapping Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UAV Mapping Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UAV Mapping Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UAV Mapping Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 UAV Mapping Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies UAV Mapping Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UAV Mapping Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 UAV Mapping Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UAV Mapping Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

