Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Growth Hormone Drugs in global, including the following market information:

Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Human Growth Hormone Drugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Human Growth Hormone Drugs market was valued at 250 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 328.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Norditropin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Human Growth Hormone Drugs include Eli Lilly and Company (US), Ferring Holding SA (Switzerland), Genentech, Inc. (US), GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China), Merck KgaA (Germany), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Pfizer, Inc. (US) and Sandoz International GmbH (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Human Growth Hormone Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Norditropin

Genotropin

Humatrope

Saizen

Omnitrope – the Somatropin Biosimilar

Somatropin Biopartners

Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Turner Syndrome

Short Stature Homeobox Gene

Small for Gestational Age

Chronic Renal Insufficiency

Short Bowel Syndrome

Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Human Growth Hormone Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Human Growth Hormone Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Human Growth Hormone Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Human Growth Hormone Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Ferring Holding SA (Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (US)

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China)

Merck KgaA (Germany)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Sandoz International GmbH (Germany)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Human Growth Hormone Drugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Human Growth Hormone Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Human Growth Hormone Drugs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Growth Hormone Drugs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Human Growth Hormone Drugs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Gro

