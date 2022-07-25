Enterprise Antivirus Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Antivirus Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enterprise Antivirus Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Antivirus Software include Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender, Fortinet, F-Secure and G DATA Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enterprise Antivirus Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PC
Phone & PAD
Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small Enterprise
Medium-sized Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enterprise Antivirus Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enterprise Antivirus Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Symantec
McAfee
Trend Micro
Avast Software
ESET
Bitdefender
Fortinet
F-Secure
G DATA Software
Avira
Qihoo 360
Kaspersky
Tencent
Quick Heal
Comodo
Microsoft
Rising
Cheetah Mobile
AhnLab
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enterprise Antivirus Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enterprise Antivirus Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enterprise Antivirus Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Antivirus Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Enterprise Antivirus Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Antivirus Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enterprise Antivirus Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
