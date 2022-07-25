Donor Egg IVF Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Donor Egg IVF Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Donor Egg IVF Services market was valued at 1691.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2346.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fresh Donor Egg IVF Cycle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Donor Egg IVF Services include Virtus Health, Monash IVF, LG Life Sciences, Fertility First, Fertility Associates, Genea Oxford Fertility, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute and Shanghai United Family Hospital, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Donor Egg IVF Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fresh Donor Egg IVF Cycle

Frozen Donor Egg IVF Cycle

Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Donor Egg IVF Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Donor Egg IVF Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Virtus Health

Monash IVF

LG Life Sciences

Fertility First

Fertility Associates

Genea Oxford Fertility

Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

Shanghai United Family Hospital

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Donor Egg IVF Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Donor Egg IVF Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Donor Egg IVF Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Donor Egg IVF Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Donor Egg IVF Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Donor Egg IVF Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Donor Egg IVF Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Donor Egg IVF Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Donor Egg IVF Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Donor Egg IVF Services Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



