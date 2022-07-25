Donor Egg IVF Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Donor Egg IVF Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Donor Egg IVF Services market was valued at 1691.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2346.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fresh Donor Egg IVF Cycle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Donor Egg IVF Services include Virtus Health, Monash IVF, LG Life Sciences, Fertility First, Fertility Associates, Genea Oxford Fertility, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute and Shanghai United Family Hospital, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Donor Egg IVF Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fresh Donor Egg IVF Cycle
Frozen Donor Egg IVF Cycle
Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Fertility Clinics
Others
Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Donor Egg IVF Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Donor Egg IVF Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Virtus Health
Monash IVF
LG Life Sciences
Fertility First
Fertility Associates
Genea Oxford Fertility
Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute
Shanghai United Family Hospital
