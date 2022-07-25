Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermistor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor include Continental, Robert Bosch, Delphi, Sensata Technologies, TE Connectivity, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip, Analog Devices and Texas Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector

Thermocouple

IC Temperature Sensor

MEMS Temperature Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Engine

Transmission

HVAC

Exhaust

Thermal Seats

Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental

Robert Bosch

Delphi

Sensata Technologies

TE Connectivity

NXP Semiconductors

Microchip

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Panasonic Corporation

Murata

TDK Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Non-Contact Temperature Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

