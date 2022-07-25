PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) in global, including the following market information:
Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) companies in 2021 (%)
The global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Novolac Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) include DOW, BASF, Fenolit d.d., Kanoria Chembond Pvt. Ltd, Plenco, Abeline Polymers, The Chemical Company(TCC), ABR Organics Limited and Synpol Products Private Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Novolac
Resoles
Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical Insulator
Brake and Clutch Linings for Vehicles
Fillers
Construction of Worktops
Printed Circuit Board Insulation
Adhesives
Other
Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DOW
BASF
Fenolit d.d.
Kanoria Chembond Pvt. Ltd
Plenco
Abeline Polymers
The Chemical Company(TCC)
ABR Organics Limited
Synpol Products Private Limited
Universal Engineering Systems
Akolite Synthetic Resins
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 P
