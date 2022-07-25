Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Electronic Health Record (EHR) is a longitudinal electronic record of patient health information including medication, past medical history, complications, patient demographics, progress notes, immunizations, vital signs, laboratory data and Others. The acute care EHR differ slightly from the hospital and ambulatory EHR. The Acute Care EHR generates a patient information showing all clinical details, for operating room, emergency department, ICU, or any inpatient unit.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) include IBM, Siemens, General Electric, eClinicalWorks, Allscript, Healthland, Medhost, McKesson and Evident (CPSI), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premises
Cloud-based
Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Siemens
General Electric
eClinicalWorks
Allscript
Healthland
Medhost
McKesson
Evident (CPSI)
Epic Systems
Meditech
Athenahealth (RazorInsights)
Vitera Healthcare Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (E
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/