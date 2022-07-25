Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Electronic Health Record (EHR) is a longitudinal electronic record of patient health information including medication, past medical history, complications, patient demographics, progress notes, immunizations, vital signs, laboratory data and Others. The acute care EHR differ slightly from the hospital and ambulatory EHR. The Acute Care EHR generates a patient information showing all clinical details, for operating room, emergency department, ICU, or any inpatient unit.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) include IBM, Siemens, General Electric, eClinicalWorks, Allscript, Healthland, Medhost, McKesson and Evident (CPSI), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Siemens

General Electric

eClinicalWorks

Allscript

Healthland

Medhost

McKesson

Evident (CPSI)

Epic Systems

Meditech

Athenahealth (RazorInsights)

Vitera Healthcare Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (E

