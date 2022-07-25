Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7218333/global-nonagriculture-intelligent-irrigation-controller-2022-2028-728

Global top five Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller market was valued at 249 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 590.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Weather-based Controllers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller include Hunter?Industries, Toro, Rain?Bird, Scotts?Miracle-Gro, HydroPoint?Data?Systems, Galcon, Weathermatic, Skydrop and GreenIQ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Golf Courses

Commercial

Residential

Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hunter?Industries

Toro

Rain?Bird

Scotts?Miracle-Gro

HydroPoint?Data?Systems

Galcon

Weathermatic

Skydrop

GreenIQ

Rachio

Calsense

Netafim

Orbit?Irrigation?Products

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-nonagriculture-intelligent-irrigation-controller-2022-2028-728-7218333

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Glo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-nonagriculture-intelligent-irrigation-controller-2022-2028-728-7218333

CONTACT US:

Kharadi,Pune, India

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global and Japan Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Insights, Forecast to 2027