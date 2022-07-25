Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller market was valued at 249 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 590.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Weather-based Controllers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller include Hunter?Industries, Toro, Rain?Bird, Scotts?Miracle-Gro, HydroPoint?Data?Systems, Galcon, Weathermatic, Skydrop and GreenIQ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Weather-based Controllers
Sensor-based Controllers
Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Golf Courses
Commercial
Residential
Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hunter?Industries
Toro
Rain?Bird
Scotts?Miracle-Gro
HydroPoint?Data?Systems
Galcon
Weathermatic
Skydrop
GreenIQ
Rachio
Calsense
Netafim
Orbit?Irrigation?Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Agriculture Intelligent Irrigation Controller Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
